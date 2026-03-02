Next Braves Prospect to Watch Crushing It in Spring Training

In 2024, Drake Baldwin caught the attention of Atlanta Braves fans with his performance in the minor leagues. The following year, it was JR Ritchie. Now, eyes should be on infielder John Gil, who has been coming into his own since late last season.

The Carolina League Player of the Month in August has seen the ball well in spring training. In 10 trips to the plate, he's 2-for-7 with two home runs and three walks. His latest home run was a game-tying shot against the Twins on Sunday that came off the bat at 110 mph.

John Gil 110 MPH game tying homer pic.twitter.com/f3YmrOAEba — Gaurav (@gvedak) March 1, 2026

As of now, Gil is the No. 13 prospect for the Braves, according to MLB.com. It wouldn't be too surprising if he was bumped up to the top 10.

Before July 30, he had five career home runs in professional baseball. Since then, including spring training, he has eight. He's found that power stroke, and the result has been balls landing in the berm or the bleachers.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

While three walks in 10 plate appearances isn't sustainable, unless you're Barry Bonds in 2004, his walk rate of over 12% in the minors last season would make him a tough out in the majors.

The only tool we have yet to see on display in spring training is his speed. Last year, he stole 54 bases on 68 attempts, but we've yet to see the Braves send him in a game. It'll likely come soon enough.

Gil finish last season with Double-A Columbus, earning a late season promotion following a strong finish to the Single-A season with Augusta. During his award-winning month, he led the league in average (.344), doubles (nine), home runs (four), slugging percentage (.578) and OPS (1.016). He also drove in 24 runs for good measure.

He had 25 plate appearances with the Clingstones before his season came to an end. Not much to report on that besides getting his first taste of a tougher level of pitching.

GIl has played most of his career at shortstop, but is listed as a third baseman in spring training. The hot corner is where he has seen most of his action in the field, but his future would likely in the middle infield.

Austin Riley is locked down for the long haul, until at least 2032. The 19-year-old prospect is expected to reach the majors in the next couple of seasons. With no long-term contracts, for now, at shortstop and second base, those are the positions that he could eventually take over.

It's still most likely the shortstop of those two. If Ozzie Albies has a strong bounce-back year, he's getting extended beyond 2027, the season in which he has a club option. We can cross that bridge when we get there.

For now, keep an eye on him down in the Grapefruit League. He's in North Port for now, but his sights are set on Atlanta.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI