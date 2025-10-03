Former Braves Catcher Interested in Open Manager Role
Amidst the news of long-time Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker stepping down from being the team’s skipper, speculation has grown as to who could fill the shoes of the 2018 NL Manager of the Year and 2021 World Series Champion.
One candidate that stands out is former Braves catcher David Ross, who managed the Chicago Cubs from 2020 to 2023 and led them to a division title. He was behind the dish in Atlanta, backing up Brian McCann, from 2009 to 2012. During an interview with the Associated Press, Ross, who has made it clear that he wants to manage again, expressed significant interest in the newly available position.
Ross didn’t say much, given that he would prefer to know first if he’s on the shortlist of candidates. However, he admitted that returning to Atlanta to manage “would be amazing.”
It’s not lost on him that he has been named on a fair share of speculative lists.
Ross was referenced on Atlanta Braves on SI’s list of potential candidates, along with Braves’ bench coach Walt Weiss, three-time Manager of the Year Bob Melvin, Team USA manager and former Braves utility player Mark DeRosa and former Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker.
There have been some left-field takes as to who could replace Snitker as well, including some speculation that 2021 Braves World Series Champion catcher Travis d’Arnaud would be interested in the role, but the timing doesn’t seem to line up, given that he still has a year left on his contract with the Angels and has virtually no managerial experience.
The common thread between popular potential managerial lists for the Braves is experience, and Ross is far from the least experienced of the group. Alex Anthopolos could have a difficult decision to make, assuming he gets to interview all of these options.