Hall of Fame Campaign Launched Centered Around Atlanta Braves Legend
A push is being made to help get an Atlanta Braves legend inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Dale Murphy to the Hall campaign has been launched in the weeks ahead of the Eras committee meetings, one of the ways members of the Hall of Fame are decided.
The campaign has its own website and a hashtag, #MurphyToTheHall. On the main page of the website, a case is made that Murphy is what being in the Hall of Fame is all about.
"Dale Murphy represented everything noble about the game – a peak where he ranked among the game’s very best, unwavering character, and a genuine love for baseball that resonated from Atlanta to living rooms across America. He is a player who embodies the very spirit that Cooperstown was built to honor," the webside said on the main page.
A video was also produced to go along with the website. According to WSB-TV, Atlanta's local ABC station, the video was written by sports author Wright Thompson and narrated by country music star Jason Aldean. The video acknowledges that Murphy is at peace with his current standing in baseball history, but others want to see that change.
The goal is to highlight how he was one of the top-performing, and in turn overlooked, stars of the 1980s.
"Many of y'all know Dale," the campaign video said. "He's happy and content hanging with his grandkids. But his career, which defined the era known as Generation Murph, deserves the imortality that Cooperstown offers the best."
Murphy played in the Majors for 18 seasons from 1976 to 1993, with 14-plus seasons coming with the Braves. He finished his career with a .265 average and an .815 OPS. He hit 398 career home runs and had 1,266 career RBIs.
The argument for him doesn't come from the career stats, however. The argument is that he had a Hall of Fame-level peak. From 1980 to 1987, he averaged 34 home runs and 101 RBIs. He took home back-to-back MVPs in 1982 and 1983, along with five consecutive Gold Gloves and four consecutive Silver Slugger awards. His 218 home runs during that time led MLB.
He is one of three players to win back-to-back MVPs and not be in the Hall of Fame. The other two are Roger Maris and Barry Bonds.
Murphy was on the ballot for all 15 years he was permitted. Since then, the rule has changed to only 10 years. He failed to make it in his final year with just 18.9% of the vote, well before the 75% needed to get in. He's been up for consideration by the Eras committee three times to no avail.
Perhaps the fourth time will be the charm for Murphy. The Eras Committee will meet in December to consider inductees for the Class of 2026.