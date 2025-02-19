Ian Anderson Shuts Down Top Braves Teammates in Live BP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson had a strong second live batting practice of Spring Training on Wednesday.
During his session, he faced first baseman Matt Olson, center fielder Michael Harris II, designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and third baseman Austin Riley. Olson and Harris struggled against him and Ozuna had one hard-hit ball off him, according to The Athletic’s David O’Brien.
Riley reportedly hit a ball into the right-field corner that would have been an extra-base hit in a live game.
Because it was Anderson’s second live batting practice, he pitched for a bit longer. He’s slowly being stretched out for a starter's workload.
According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Anderson’s fastball sat around 92 to 93 mph. It’s close to where it was in 2021 (94.1 mph). He’s showing good command against some of the top teammates in the lineup and has shown consistent velocity that could tick up as he loosens up further.
Anderson is working toward re-joining the Braves starting rotation for the first time in over two years. At one point, he was the future of the staff and played an important role in the Braves winning the World Series.
In his first 30 MLB starts, he had a 3.25 ERA, a 136 ERA+ and 165 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings pitched. During the World Series run, he had a 1.59 ERA in four postseason starts, including a scoreless start in the World Series.
But he began struggling in 2022 and eventually found himself back in the minors. At the start of 2023, he underwent Tommy John surgery after one appearance with Triple-A Gwinnett. The struggles started to make more sense.
After his recovery, he spent the remainder of 2024 as well in Triple-A getting back to form.
Pitchers don’t typically look their best immediately after their return from Tommy John, so in hindsight, it was a good call. The Braves couldn’t afford to waste any games last season. This time around, he’s going to be a year removed, and he gets a normal Spring Training. He’s going to be better prepared to jump back in.
While Spencer Strider is out, he’ll get a spot in the rotation along with Grant Holmes. After that one of them will take the fifth spot and one will likely move to the rotation. There’s no indication that a six-man rotation is even being considered, so Anderson is going to have to earn staying in the rotation in just a handful of starts.
He’s out of minor-league options, so if the Braves don’t want him in the bullpen, his time in Atlanta would likely be near the end at that point.
But he’s looking strong early on and that’s the important part.
Anderson finished his 2024 Triple-A stint with a 3.96 ERA overall. He progressed as the season went on. In his final six starts, he had a 3.03 ERA and a 2.11 ERA in his last three.