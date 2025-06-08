MLB Insider Pumps Breaks On Any Braves Brian Snitker Hot Seat Chatter
One poor start to the season eliminated much of the goodwill the fans had for Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker. However, don't expect him to go anywhere before the end of the season. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said on Foul Territory that he doesn't think Snitker is on the hot seat. Snitker would only leave early if he chose to, and that's also unlikely.
"I know fans don't want to hear this," Rosenthal said. "They're screaming their heads off for his head, for [Braves general manager Alex] Anthopoulos' head. But I just don't expect they're going to make a change unless for some reason he decides to step down, and I don't expect Brian Snitker to quit on a season."
While Snitker isn't blameless for what's happened this season, Rosenthal points to factors that are hard to pin on the manager.
"There are other things going on with this team, performance wise, that simply have to change, and they're not on him," he said. "I'm sorry. It's not on him that Michael Harris has a .580 OPS or Ozzie Albies has a .650. That's not him."
Rosenthal said the mood and environment of a club can be attributed to the manager. If that's not where it's supposed to be, that's the manager's responsibility.
Snitker has also been given a roster that is missing key pieces from previous years. Rosenthal pointed to the departures of first baseman Freddie Freeman, shortstop Dansby Swanson and starting pitcher Max Fried to show what the Braves have lost. Snitker doens't control that.
"It's his job to get the best out of that group, but I don't know if you can pin this entirely on Brian Snitker."
Rosenthal said it's realistic that this is Snitker's final season as manager. He could move to a different role in the organization or retire after this season. But with all the success that Snitker has brought as manager - and the 49 years he's given to the Braves, he's not leaving early. Rosenthal thinks Snitker earned going out on his own terms.
"When we're talking about that kind of thing, it's a tough thing to do to guy of that stature right now. I will say this to a fan out there. If you were in an organization 49 years, and you are as accomplished as Brian Snitker and people are talking about firing you because your team is underperforming, how would you feel about that? And that's how I would put it."
During his time as the Braves manager, Snitker has led the team to seven straight postseason appearances, six division titles and a World Series title. He won NL Manager of the Year in 2018.
Perhaps he's got some fire left in him. He got ejected for the first time this season during Sunday's loss to the San Francisco Giants. We could see more of that as he tries to turn his team around.