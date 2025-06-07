Braves Brian Snitker Shows Some Emotion, Gets Booted
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker showed some life during Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants. He got at it with home plate umpire Gabe Morales what he thought of the strike calling in the game and was ejected.
This was the first time Snitker was ejected this season, matching his total from last season. Overall, it's the 21st ejection of his career. However, it's still far from the three to four times a season we saw earlier in his tenure as the manager. For what it's worth, it came at a good time.
It helped spark some life into the offense. Immediately after, Michael Harris II smoked a ball out to left field to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth. The Braves took the lead the following inning. Marcell Ozuna turned the jets on to prevent a double play, allowing Ronald Acuña Jr. to score.
This is one of those moments the team has been needing. Something to help energize the team and set an example for the rest of the clubhouse to follow suit. So far, so good. This team entered Saturday on a five-game losing streak and needs something that can help turn things around. This is something we haven't seen yet.
At the time of this story's publication, the Braves were leading the Giants 2-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.