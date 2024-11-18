Notable Former Atlanta Braves on 2025 Hall of Fame Ballot
The Baseball Writers' Association of America has announced the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Some notable former Atlanta Braves stars have made their way back on the ballot or are appearing on it for the first time.
Let’s look at the Braves on the Ballot.
Returning to Ballot
Andruw Jones
Year on Ballot: Eighth
Percentage of votes last year: 61.6%
The former Atlanta Braves all-star recently made his way into the Latin Baseball Hall of Fame. However, being enshrined in Cooperstown still awaits him. He’s been building momentum. In his first year on the ballot, he received just 7.3% of the vote.
One last major leap could get him into Cooperstown just in time to celebrate with the fans at the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta.
During his time with the Braves, Jones won all 10 of his Gold Gloves, made all five of his All-Star appearances. In 2005, he was the runner-up in NL MVP voting behind Albert Pujols. For his career, he hit 434 home runs and drove in 1,289 RBIs.
Billy Wagner
Year on Ballot: 10th (final year)
Percentage of votes last year: 73.8%
Wagner played for the Braves in his final MLB season. He was dominant in that 2010 season, finishing with a 1.43 ERA and 37 saves. He represented the Braves in the All-Star Game in Anaheim that season.
Would he go in as a Brave? Obviously not, but the Braves would be listed on his plaque, so he’s got to get a shoutout.
New on Ballot
Brian McCann
McCann is the newest former Brave to get his name on the ballot. At first, he looked like a guy who would fall off the ballot immediately. But looking at the stats again, he could very well get enough votes to survive the first year on the ballot.
In his career, McCann was a seven-time All-Star and hit 282 home runs and 1,018 RBIs. For a catcher, these are pretty solid numbers. He doesn’t have the glove going for him like other Hall-of-Fame catchers do, but maybe he has a shot at being on the ballot for multiple years.
McCann had two stints with the Braves. The first was from 2005 to 2013 and had one last season with the club in 2019 before calling it a career.
Bonus: If you want to get extremely technical, Felix Hernandez was with the Braves in 2020. However, he only appeared in Spring Training and opted out of the COVID-shortened season.
Wanted to point that out for fun, even if he doesn’t count.