Notable Former Braves Take Part in Losing Effort in Home Run Derby X
Four former Atlanta Braves players took the field at Georgia Tech's Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium for the Home Run Derby X event on Sunday. Andruw Jones and Ryan Klesko served as team captains for two of the four teams involved in the game. Jeff Francoeur was on Team Jones, and Jonny Gomes was on Team Klesko.
Both Braves teams failed to reach the final round. Team Klesko got smacked by the Nationals alum team that featured former All-Stars Ryan Zimmerman and Ian Desmond. Team Jones blew a 13-point lead to lose to the Phillies alum team that had 2006 NL MVP Ryan Howard and Georgia Tech freshman Alex Hernandez.
Jones stood out among Braves hitters in the event. He hit seven home runs and finished with 12 points in the losing effort. He received double the points on five of his home runs. Three home runs that were hit to dead center - a target zone - were worth two points each. He also hit two home runs during a "hot streak" segment, where those home runs were also worth two points each.
After their appearances in the event, Gomes and Klesko each joined in as one of the on-site commentators for later rounds.
The Nationals alum team went on to win the whole event.
Home Run Derby X is a touring event that pits former notable MLB players and softball stars against each other. Georgia Bulldogs softball star Alex Hugo was one of the notable softball players who took part in the event on Sunday.
This tournament in Atlanta is the first of six that will be held. The winners of these tournaments will head to the championship held in Salt Lake City Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. Jones and Hugo will return Aug. 9 when the event is held in Durham, NC, for a "Clash of the Colleges."