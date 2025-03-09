Return Date for Braves Spencer Strider Clearer After Recent Session
A recent update on Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider gave insight into how soon he could be back in the starting rotation.
According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Strider’s current progression could have him back in the rotation by the end of April. This would be just a month into the regular season and just a year after his UCL injury. This projection is based on his ability to start building up innings before the end of Spring Training. No specific number was included.
Strider has previously been reported to be on track for a return early in the season.
Strider pitched two innings simulated innings during a live batting practice session on Friday. Two notable hitters he faced were second baseman Ozzie Albies and the recovering MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
At least one more live batting practice will be necessary before he can be cleared for a Grapefruit League game.
While looking good to pitch in Grapefruit League games soon, it’s now reported that the Braves can’t guarantee it. There are limited innings for pitchers to get live play in before the regular season, which will determine Strider’s spot in line to get them.
For now, the Braves and their fans will have to take that he’s recovering well and run with it. Just don’t plan Spring Training ticket purchases around when he might pitch.
Once he’s back, FanGraphs has indicated that you will see Strider be one of the top arms in the rotation. He is projected to finish with an 9-5 record, a 3.20 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 119 innings pitched, a 1.10 WHIP, a 2.9 WAR and a 3.05 FIP.
In 32 starts during his last full season, he finished with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 109 ERA+ in 186 2/3 innings. He led the National League in strikeouts with 281. This earned him an All-Star appearance, and he finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting.