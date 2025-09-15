Spencer Strider Selected as Braves Nominee for Roberto Clemente Award
Spencer Strider has been selected as the Atlanta Braves nominee for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award.
He earned the nomination for the honor because of his efforts, along with his wife, Maggie, to support foster care in the Atlanta area, working with local children’s hospitals and through his support for Apalachee High School, a local high school located northeast of Atlanta, after a mass shooting last year.
In 2024, the Striders created Foster Family Fridays, a community program in partnership with the Atlanta Braves Foundation and Georgia Kids Belong, that treats local foster care families to VIP gameday experiences.
Each Friday, a foster family gets to come out for pregame batting practice and a meet and greet, as well as other merchandise courtesy of the Striders.
They also participate with Georgia Kids Belong, a foster care non-profit, during the offseason.
Along with their efforts with foster children, they’re also involved with children’s hospitals. This includes weekly visits to children undergoing care.
They have also had other teammates participate, including Ozzie Albies and Spencer Schwellenbach.
Following a mass shooting last year, he and his wife went and served lunch to all faculty and staff at Apalachee High School to show support.
This season, he also hosted Apalachee varsity and junior varsity baseball teams at Truist Park for pregame batting practice on the field. Back in April, the baseball team also got to play a game at Truist Park following Spring Training.
“Spencer Strider has been a shining example of a professional athlete making a difference in his community. While most people might be content with providing a helping hand in the immediate aftermath of our tragedy, Spencer has continued to advocate for the Apalachee community, but specifically for my high school baseball team,” Apalachee High School head baseball coach Kyle Bailey said to MLB.com.
The Braves right-hander continued to volunteer in the community while he was also recovering from his injuries, including a torn UCL he suffered early last season.
The award, named after the late Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente, is awarded to the player who represents the game “through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
Clemente played in MLB from 1955 to 1972, amassing 3,000 hits, 15 All-Star appearances, 12 gold gloves and two World Series championships.
His life came to a tragic end on New Year's Eve 1972, when he died in a plane crash off the coast of Puerto Rico. The plane was loaded with emergency aid for those who had survived a deadly earthquake in Nicaragua.
Each team received one nominee each year, and fans have the chance to vote on who is the most deserving of the award.
You can vote for players and reach the bios of each nominee here.