Two Braves Rookies Polled As Top NL Rookie of the Year Candidates
Two Atlanta Braves rookies have been recently voted as the top National League Rookie of the Year candidates for 2025 (so far). Right-handed pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver finished in first place and received 10 first-place votes on MLB.com. Catcher Drake Baldwin finished in second place despite receiving 14 first-place votes.
It's hard to believe that Smith-Shawver still had rookie status entering last season because he's made his appearances with the Braves over the last couple years. However, he only had 29 2/3 innings pitched coming into 2025.
"But this is the first season in which the hard-throwing righty has had consistent success," his blurb on MLB.com said.
Smith-Shawver gets the top spot for leading National League rookies with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts. They also like his .218 opponent average. In his last four starts since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, Smith-Shawever has a 1.08 ERA with a .141 opponent average.
Baldwin got recognition for leading all qualified NL rookies with a .357 average, a .400 on-base percentage and a .983 OPS. He is second among NL rookies with five home runs.
"Baldwin has been so good this season that he's forced his way into more playing time for a Braves team that already has an All-Star-worthy catcher in Sean Murphy," his blurb on MLB.com said.
The Braves rookie catcher is surely under consideration for National League rookie of the month. In 32 plate appearances in May, he's batting .531 with a 1.406 OPS with three home runs, nine RBIs and an extra-innings walk-off.
Whether he's in the lineup or coming off the bench, the results remain consistent from Baldwin.
It's impressive that the Braves keep finding ways to maximize the talent they have. Entering the season, they had the 26th-ranked farm system in MLB. Smith-Shawver isn't even an MLB.com top-100 prospect. However, they managed to hit the nail on the head twice, at least early on in the season.