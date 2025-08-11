Recent Workouts Could Indicate Acuña Close to Return to Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s recovery has been coming along. On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves star was doing running drills ahead of the series finale against the Miami Marlins.
This is the continued sighting of Acuña workouts this week. Earlier, Atlanta Braves on SI reported on him playing catch and fielding balls in the infield.
He wasn’t full-on sprinting, but he was hustling and doing some cuts. He was even wearing his cleats. Manager Brian Snitker said after the game that once he is ready to go, he'll be back in the lineup.
There wasn't an indication that a rehab assignment will be necessary. That doesn't mean it's guaranteed that there won't be one, but Snitker didn't say it was next.
"It's just day-to-day," he said. "Like I said, whenever they tell me, I'll put him in."
Snitker wasn't sure if Acuña is going to travel with the team to New York to continue working with the trainers or if he is staying behind while he recovers. The series with the Mets starts on Monday, so we'll know quickly if he traveled or not.
Based on the workouts we're seeing ahead of games, Acuña is looking good and could be back soon.
Acuña has been out for a couple weeks with what was initially reported to be an Achilles injury, but has since been ruled to be a grade 1 calf strain. He injured it trying to play through an ailment because he felt he had already missed enough time. Ironically, the decision proved costly.
This is the second time he's been on the injured list this season, both of which have been related to injuries to his lower half. He had been out a year due to a torn ACL, the second time in his career he had suffered the injury. The injury has occured in each knee.
The Braves had him work back slower than in his previous recovery in order to ensure he was fully healthy. The patience paid off.
In 55 games played, Acuña has batted .306 with a 1.005 OPS with 14 home runs and 26 RBIs. His electric return to the lineup earned him a spot in the National League's starting lineup during the All-Star Game, which was hosted in Atlanta for the first time in 25 years.
Because of how cautious they had been during that time and after he came back, it's a surprise he was able to play in the game that he got hurt in. In the end, what's done is done, and all the Braves can do now is get him healthy again, so he can return to the lineup.
Eli White has been filling in during his absence and has done a solid job. He's hit three home runs over the last week, including two during the MLB Speedway Classic last weekend.