Offense Lets Atlanta Braves Down again in Key Series vs. Phillies
The Atlanta Braves bats went quiet over the weekend yet again. After being shutout on Saturday night, they lost in 11 innings, 3-2, on a walk-off by Nick Castellanos. They’re now seven games back from first place after dropping their four-game series.
Worse, the Mets won again, and lead the Braves have for the final Wild Card slot has shrunk to just-one game.
There’s frustration. They know the opportunities were missed.
“Honestly I felt like we could have walked out of here with three out of four,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We didn’t execute enough. Tonight we had bases loaded and one out in the ninth, didn’t put a ball in play. We didn’t do little things, and you have to against a good team."
The Braves went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. This abhorred number is highlighted by a couple key moments.
The Braves had the bases loaded in the top of the ninth with one out. Arcia popped out and the Luke Williams flew out to end the inning.
Snitker was easy on Arcia when asked about the situation after the game.
“I’d like him to hit a sac fly or get a base hit,” Snitker said. “Hitting’s hard. In those situations...you want a better result, but he’s up there trying. He wants to get a hit and drive the run in more than any of us do. So I’m not going to fault him."
Then, there was the automatic runner on second in extras. Snitker chose to pinch-hit Eli White, who had just come in as a defensive sub for Jorge Soler, with Adam Duvall.
While he’s hit well against the Phillies this season - batting .364 - he doesn’t hit well against righties or off the bench. He’s batting .145 against righties and .130 off the bench. For those wanting more advanced stats, he has a 14 OPS+ against righties and a 57 OPS+ off the bench.
Duvall struck out.
“He’s been struggling, hasn’t had a lot of at-bats, he’s working his tail of,” Snitker said. “But I don’t want that game to get over without (using) him…with him sitting there."
Another strong outing by the starting pitcher went to waste as well. Spencer Schwallenbach pitched 5 2/3 innings allowing two runs on five hits and walk while striking out two. Not the strongest outing, but he got his job done. Braves starters have been doing their part pretty consistently.
Braves starters have held batters to three runs or fewer for 21 consecutive games. This is the best run by this team since the mound was moved to its current 60 feet and six inches from home plate in 1893. Not every day you have to go and pull stats from when Cy Young was in his - checks notes - fourth season.
While the team has gone 13-8 in that run, there was the potential for more. The Braves have lost four games in that spell after giving up just three runs. The situation could have been much different, especially with all the games against the Phillies.
But what’s done is done. The division race is about over. The Braves just need to focus on making the playoffs. The Mets are only a game behind now, and the Cubs are only three back after winning six straight.
The Braves return to Atlanta on Tuesday to start their three-game series with the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m with Chris Sale playing the role of stopper for the Braves.