2025 Atlanta Braves Prospect Year in Review: Cam Caminiti

The Atlanta Braves struggled immensely in 2025, largely due to a lack of a consistent rotation of starting pitchers. Of course, they’ll do what they can to sign new pitchers to work on rectifying this issue, but they also have an in-house solution brewing (for a few seasons from now).

Cam Caminiti, the 72nd-ranked prospect in the MLB and first-ranked in the Braves organization, is a 19-year-old left-handed pitcher who’s been exceptional in the Braves’ farm system throughout his first year of professional baseball.

A recent graduate of Saguaro High School, Caminiti was drafted with the 24th pick of the first round of the 2024 draft. He’s played primarily for the Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Caminiti, the cousin of the late 1996 National League MVP Ken Caminiti, didn’t take long to catch the injury bug that’s plagued the Braves throughout the past two seasons, as he was forced to miss time due to forearm tendinitis. Thankfully for him and the Braves, it was no serious injury, so his future seems to be secure, at least as far as injuries are concerned.

The 19-year-old was the Braves’ No. 1 prospect for most of the season, though catcher Drake Baldwin dethroned Caminiti until he was called up. Baldwin ended up netting NL Rookie of the Year honors.

In 17 2025 minor league games, Caminiti ended up 2-4 with a 2.08 ERA. He pitched 70 innings with a 1.26 WHIP. On the 20-to-80 scale, the young lefty is rated a 55 overall, which is above average. His fastball is rated a 60, as it can touch 98 mph but typically sits between 93 and 95.

Overall, looked good. He had to take time to stretch out after his injury, but he was up to six innings per start by the end of the season. By today’s standards, that’s a starter’s workload.

Caminiti is expected to make his debut in 2028, so the Braves certainly have a good pitcher with tremendous upside on the way if they’re just willing to let him have a little more time in the oven. After all, he’s a young pitcher who still needs to find his footing in professional baseball.

Once he gets his footing, though, he could prove to be the next in a line of great Braves pitchers. However, he had a great first season in the professional ranks. The future looks strong for the young left.

