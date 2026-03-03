The Braves Playing an International Game is Overdue

An Atlanta sports team is going abroad again. A year after the Atlanta Falcons went to Germany, they've announced they're headed to Spain for a game in Madrid. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves, a year after playing a rainy game in Bristol, Tenn., are going to Williamsport, Pa.

Don't get me wrong, the Little League Classic is a cool concept, and it should be a regular thing. There is also nothing wrong with trying new neutral-site concepts, such as the Speedway Classic. That game sold over 91,000 tickets, after all. The interest was there.

This is a case for something along with those ideas. If there is a big brand in the game that is overdue for an international game, it's the Braves.

No, playing an away game in Toronto doesn't count. The Braves did that in the World Series already, too. London, Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Mexico City, Sydney, maybe even somewhere new. Those should be the targets.

MLB looked into a game in Paris at one point. Perhaps that could be revisited. A game in South America, in Buenos Aires or Rio de Janeiro, for example, could be a new territory to try out. The NFL has played in Brazil. Why not MLB?

A new venue with a new team is great opportunity to grow the games and brands.

A regular-season game is ideal, but an exhibition game could be fun too. The Orioles and Rays have played exhibition games in Cuba against the national team. The Red Sox played a couple of spring training games in Monterrey last year against the Sultanes.

While the Red Sox were in Mexico, the Braves opted to play games in Arizona against the Cubs to prepare for a westcoast road trip to start the season. There are easy ways to make an international game happen that get passed on.

If it's an exhibition game, they can play a local professional team. Have them play the Kiwoom Heroes at the Gocheok Sky Dome or the Yomiuri Giants at the Tokyo Dome. If it's a regular-season game, they could play the Mets or Dodgers. The Red Sox could be fun, too, since that's their designated interleague rival. Both can be done if it's all played in March.

Games like these can create lifelong fans. Mauricio Dubón has memories of watching Braves games in his home country of Honduras. Some up-and-coming player we don't know yet, somewhere around the world, could end up with a similar story of seeing the Braves play a game in his home country.

The Braves have plenty of foreign-born stars on the roster who could be showcased to the next generation. They succeeded in achieving their major league dreams. You can too.

It'll have to wait until the new CBA is hammered out. Those usually establish guidelines for international games. But when it comes to planning future international games, it's time to get the Braves booked for an overseas flight.

