MLB Insider Delivers Warning to Braves for Not Adding Starting Pitching

The Atlanta Braves will give every starting pitching option a look this spring. Well, as long as they are in-house, they'll get a look. They appear to have no intention of seeking any outside help. If all goes to plan, then it shouldn't be an issue. However, most know that's never how it goes.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal went to the extent of saying general manager Alex Anthopoulos is "playing with fire." The Braves have a solid rotation as is, right now, but all four guaranteed arms come with a risk. Only one arm truly can say there are no concerns regarding health.

"All of those starters, with the exception of Elder perhaps, have injury concerns surrounding them," Rosenthal said.

He pointed to Sale's age, concern over Strider's innings workload, and the potential uncertainties that could come with Holmes and López. It's all valid. He's not saying anything some of us haven't already been saying.

Even if the Braves had added a starting pitcher, they're inevitably going to need to tap someone who is already in-house. They simply opted not to get insurance on top of that.

"It seems to be they're in a perilous place," Rosenthal said.

He reiterated a common talking point that they don't view options such as Lucas Giolito and Zack Littell, both of whom remain unsigned free agents, as good enough options to send money their way. However, circumstances could force their hand.

"They're one injury away from being desperate to sign one of those guys."

Roesenthal named them the perfect team to make a trade for Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan if he were to become available. Perhaps he could be, and the Braves could be willing to make a deal. However, that simply remains another speculative idea on top of many more speculative ideas.

If someone else goes down, Joey Wentz likely gets the next look since he's out of options. Didier Fuentes is an option already on the 40-man roster. Then, you look to non-roster options. The veteran options are Carlos Carrasco and Martin Perez. A prospect option is JR Ritchie.

The Braves have 19 pitchers start at least one game last season. Whoever emerges as an option who can anchor the team and get them innings will save a lot of headache. They may already have an option like that in their system, but those innings need to be quality too.

That would have been the benefit of an external addition. There would have been someone more proven. Maybe this is just beating a moot point to death. For the sake of the players, you hope the Braves don't feel the effects of not adding a starter any more than they already have.

