How Atlanta Braves TV Viewing Could Look in 2026

The Atlanta Braves' television situation went further into flux this week. Not long after Main Street Sports Group, originally Diamond Sports Group, and the owner of the FanDuel Sports Network Channels, missed payments to multiple teams across multiple leagues, MLB had its teams pull out of their deals.

Main Street is at risk of going back into bankruptcy proceedings, meaning teams have to pivot and be ready for what’s next. For the Braves, there are two very likely outcomes for their future of airing games on TV. These will be explored here.

Outcome 1: Exactly How it Was Last Year

Since this is a possibility, we’re going to start with the status quo. If a new deal is negotiated, then the Braves will be on the regional sports network (RSN), FanDuel Sports Network, next year, assuming the company doesn’t fold anyway.

It would be similar to 2025. You can watch it on the main channel, or if you have a subscription for Amazon Prime or the FanDuel app, you’d be able to watch it there, too. There would be select games on the local Gray Media stations (Peachtree TV in Atlanta) throughout Spring Training and the regular season.

Outcome 2: A Familiar But New Viewing Model

There is a mix of the old with the new, with what is the most likely scenario if the Braves move on from Main Street. The new would that if you want to watch the Braves locally on MLB TV, that would become a reality. Teams that have left their RSNs to have MLB operate their broadcasts have been able to get their games on the platform with no regional blackouts.

So, for those who have begging for years to see MLB not be useless when you’re at home, that time could be coming. That is the new that comes with the old.

With the old, more games would likely be on Peachtree TV, if not all of the exclusively local ones, along with MLB TV. A stream option, plus a local broadcast channel, has been a common practice for sports teams that have left their RSNs.

Naturally, if there is a nationally televised game on ESPN, NBC/Peacock or Fox, that’s where those games will be broadcast.

Sometimes, there is still a local broadcast that goes alongside the national game, but that’s not usually the case.

For those who go to Truist Park in those “Put the Braves Back on TBS” shirts, you might get your wish - sort of. Peachtree TV (WPCH-TV) used to be that marquee TBS station (WTBS) and was rebranded after the shift to the RSNs occurred.

Would the TBS branding come back? No. However, it will be the same old station in this scenario if you live in Atlanta. With the new would still bring some familiarity, not to mention easier access to games. Even if you just have an antenna, you can get games on that channel. The antennas are just fancier post-2009 digital broadcast ones.

Of course, if you have cable, satellite or an alternative like YouTube TV, you should be able to get that channel there as well. Contact your TV provider if you have questions.

If not Peachtree TV, other broadcast stations could potentially pick up the games. The Braves already have a contract with this channel, and it could be reworked to expand the options. Keep this in mind as well: Peachtree TV is an Atlanta-area station. If you are elsewhere in the Southeast, you will have to check your local listings.

Some of the non-Atlanta channels included in the current Gray Media deal include Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network (South Carolina), the Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network (Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky), and portions of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama). A select number of games will air on some of Gray Media’s ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and CW affiliates.

