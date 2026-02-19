ESPN Tabs Braves Spring Training Game for TV Slate

Another Atlanta Braves game has found its viewing destination. ESPN announced that the Braves game against the Detroit Tigers on March 2 will be part of its television schedule to promote an expanded broadcasting of spring training on the network and its platforms.

Baseball returns!



ESPN will stream more #MLB Spring Training games than ever in 2026



⚾️ 4 games on ESPN

⚾️ 6 ESPN Unlimited games

⚾️ 250+ out-of-market #SpringTraining games via https://t.co/nTuigP01TM on ESPN



Details: https://t.co/cAAJduuyqA pic.twitter.com/Oodhytnqjo — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 19, 2026

First pitch for this game is set for 1:05 p.m., and it will lead off a slate of 10 games, which will air between March 2 and March 24. It's one of four that will air on the main channel. The others will air on ESPN Unlimited (a subscription service that includes ESPN channels and ESPN+).

This is an away game in Lakeland. To make sure that it's clear, this game is not included among the 15 games that are set to air on Gray Media TV stations during spring training. That schedule is as follows.

February 22 vs. Twins, 1 p.m.

February 24 vs. Tigers, 1 p.m.

February 25 vs. Pirates, 1 p.m.

February 26 at Yankees, 1 p.m.

February 27 vs. Red Sox, 1 p.m.

March 1 vs. Rays, 1 p.m.

March 4 vs. Colombia, 1 p.m.

March 5 vs. Blue Jays, 1 p.m.

March 7 vs. Orioles, 1 p.m.

March 12 at Pirates, 6 p.m.

March 13 vs. Yankees, 1 p.m.

March 14 vs. Red Sox, 6 p.m.

March 17 at Red Sox, 1 p.m.

March 21 at Red Sox, 1 p.m.

March 21 at Yankees 6:30 p.m. (spring breakout)

This is part of ESPN's transition into a new stage of covering Major League Baseball. NBC has taken over Sunday Night Baseball, but they are set to carry MLB on their platforms. This, as part of their promotion, will see them carry over 250 out-of-market spring training games.

There will be other select games on ESPN this season. The Braves will also air on ESPN when they play in the Little League Classic against the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 23 in Williamsport, Pa.

Where the Braves will air during the regular season, outside of what's been announced for ESPN and NBC, has yet to be announced. They won't be on FanDuel Sports Network in 2026. They're expected to launch their own network.

It's speculated that they will air their games on Gray Media TV stations, since they already have a deal that can be expanded. It is also a broadcast channel that can be accessed without cable or satellite. Earlier this month, it was expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

