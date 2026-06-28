Braves Add Veteran Slugger via Minor League Contract

The Atlanta Braves are active in the late hours of the night once again. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, they have signed Carlos Santana to a minor league contract. He will be assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a minor league contract, sources tell ESPN. Santana, 40, will head to Triple-A, where he provides insurance for Atlanta and can try to get back to the big leagues after being released by Arizona. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 28, 2026

He will provide a veteran bat in the system. It can be presumed he has an opt out in case a team comes a long looking to offer him a major league contract. The Braves, for now, have the option to bring him into the fold if they choose.

Santana was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, a couple of days after he had been designated for assignment. In eight games played, he went 2-for-24 (.083) with a double and two walks.

His stats with Triple-A Reno were not much better, if at all. He went 3-for-36, which is also .083 batting average. At the very least, he provides a veteran option in the system.

The Braves have taken a liking to late-night moves recently. Last week, they pulled the trigger on a trade to bring in catcher Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates after midnight.

Saturday night saw the Braves drop a game to the San Francisco Giants, 5-0. They have a rubber match on Sunday. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. EDT.

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