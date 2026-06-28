Braves Add Veteran Slugger via Minor League Contract
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The Atlanta Braves are active in the late hours of the night once again. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, they have signed Carlos Santana to a minor league contract. He will be assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
He will provide a veteran bat in the system. It can be presumed he has an opt out in case a team comes a long looking to offer him a major league contract. The Braves, for now, have the option to bring him into the fold if they choose.
Santana was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, a couple of days after he had been designated for assignment. In eight games played, he went 2-for-24 (.083) with a double and two walks.
His stats with Triple-A Reno were not much better, if at all. He went 3-for-36, which is also .083 batting average. At the very least, he provides a veteran option in the system.
The Braves have taken a liking to late-night moves recently. Last week, they pulled the trigger on a trade to bring in catcher Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates after midnight.
Saturday night saw the Braves drop a game to the San Francisco Giants, 5-0. They have a rubber match on Sunday. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. EDT.
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Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators. He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers. He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management. When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.Follow HarrisonSmaj