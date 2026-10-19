Braves Have Bet on Veteran Arms Before, Why Sonny Gray Should Be Next

The Atlanta Braves have plenty of questions to answer this offseason, but perhaps none is more pressing than the state of their starting rotation. With injuries and uncertainty surrounding several key pitchers, Atlanta needs a reliable veteran arm, and one intriguing possibility could be emerging in former All-Star Sonny Gray.

Gray, who spent the 2026 season with the Boston Red Sox, is expected to become available as he approaches a decision on his $30 million mutual option for 2027. He recently confirmed that he intends to pitch next season after initially contemplating retirement following Boston's postseason elimination.

The Braves were reportedly interested in acquiring Gray ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, and it's easy to see why. The 36-year-old, who turns 37 in November, is coming off one of the best seasons of his 14-year career, going 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA and 149 strikeouts across 169 innings while leading Major League Baseball in wins and finishing top ten in ERA. Gray also has ties to the Southeast, having grown up in Tennessee and played collegiately at Vanderbilt.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, he could prefer to play closer to home, which could make Atlanta an attractive destination. That said, there has been no confirmed indication that the Braves are actively pursuing him this offseason, and a return to Boston remains a possibility.

The need, however, is real. The Braves entered 2026 with one of the more talented rotations in baseball, but injuries once again proved to be a significant obstacle. Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach, two pitchers expected to play major roles in the organization's future, enter 2027 with questions about their health and workloads, and Alex Anthopoulos has already acknowledged that the Braves can't simply assume those pitchers will carry a full season.

Relying exclusively on internal options would present considerable risk for a team with postseason aspirations. There were stretches in 2026 when Atlanta didn't know who would pitch after Chris Sale, and adding Gray would give the Braves a proven number two in the rotation, along with another experienced starter capable of pitching meaningful innings.

Age is the obvious concern, but the Braves are no strangers to getting the best out of veteran pitchers, as they showed in 2026 with Sale, Martín Pérez and Tyler Mahle. Sale finished 2026 with a 2.16 ERA, 200 strikeouts and a 0.98 WHIP across 162.2 innings. When Atlanta acquired him from the Red Sox ahead of the 2024 season, there were legitimate concerns about his durability and whether he could return to form. Instead, he captured the National League Cy Young Award in his first season with the Braves and has remained one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball.

Gray's situation isn't identical, and Sale's success doesn't guarantee similar results, but it does show that an established veteran can keep performing at an elite level beyond the age when many begin to decline.

The financial side of a potential deal remains the biggest obstacle. Gray's $30 million mutual option isn't guaranteed to be exercised, and his 2026 performance could position him for another substantial payday for his next deal, potentially $25 million or more annually for a pitcher entering his age-37 season. That's a considerable investment for a Braves team that also has needs in left field and the bullpen, and Anthopoulos must weigh whether retaining some of Atlanta's existing free agents, including Mahle, could provide a more affordable path toward improving the pitching staff.

Spreading resources across multiple additions would provide greater depth, something the Braves have learned the importance of in recent seasons. On the other hand, pitchers with Gray's recent production and experience are rarely inexpensive, and if Atlanta believes it can contend for a championship in 2027, a proven starter could be worth the financial risk, particularly on a shorter-term contract.

Atlanta doesn't necessarily need another ace with Sale leading the rotation. It needs someone who can take the ball every fifth day and provide quality innings while the rest of the pitching staff works through its uncertainties. Gray has shown he can be that pitcher, and his 2026 performance suggests he could offer considerably more. He may not be the youngest or most affordable option on the market, but Atlanta has already learned through Sale that betting on an accomplished veteran can produce tremendous results. The question now is whether the Braves are willing to make that bet again.

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