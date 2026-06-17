Braves Injury Woes Continue with Michael Harris II Exit

Just as the Atlanta Braves caught a break on the injury front, another dilemma arose. The team announced that centerfielder Michael Harris II exited the game with lower back tightness.

Eli White took his spot in the lineup. He went to left field, and Mauricio Dubón was shifted over to center field.

Harris had a base hit and was driven in by Dubón in the bottom of the first inning.

This was an issue that has plagued him for over a week now. He had to exit the first game of the Pirates series on June 5.

He sat out the second game, and then he came in as a pinch hitter during the series finally. He had been starting games without fail ever since.

The Braves had just gotten Drake Baldwin back in the same game. He homered in the game as well. Then, they became faced with another injury.

Two players on the Braves went on the injured list recently. Ronald Acuña Jr. went on the injured list with a left hamstring strain last week. Spencer Strider went on the injured list on Monday in response to experiencing elbow inflammation and exiting Friday night’s series opener against the New York Mets.

This is a developing story. More will be added as more is learned.

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