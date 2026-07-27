Braves Expected to Activate Ronald Acuña Jr. Ahead of Mets Series

The time for Ronald Acuña Jr. to return to the Atlanta Braves is arriving. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the team will activate him on Monday. The team has not made the move official yet.

After initial hopes that he would be ready for the series against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, the Braves ultimately decided to give him some more time.

In six games played for the Stripers so far, he's batting .263 with a .638 OPS. He's been getting on base, but he has no extra-base hits so far. How effective he will be is set to be determined.

He is recovering from a left hamstring strain that has kept him away from the big-league team since June 9. This stint is his second on the injured list this season, and it's with the same injury.

This is a developing story. More will be added to this piece as we learn more. It's expected that a corresponding move will come along with it.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news