Cole Dennis is an interesting test case for the Atlanta Braves. A 6-foot-4 prep right-hander from Jacksonville, Fla., Dennis brings plenty of arm strength and velocity to the party. He just turned 18 in August and has a fastball that lives at 96 mph.

Dennis is strong and fairly athletic. He pitches out of a simplified delivery that allows his power fastball to get on hitters in a hurry. He spends a decent amount of time in the zone but is definitely more control than command, and a thrower more than a pitcher at this stage. He backs it up with a mid-80s slider with good spin and vertical break, and mixes in a changeup that he doesn't use very often but has potential as a quality third pitch.

His role as a professional remains up in the air. If he continues to be a thrower, he'll likely settle in the bullpen, but he has the arm strength to move forward as a starter with proper instruction. He already has the frame, now he just needs the polish.

In terms of MLB comps, that's harder to pinpoint since his exact development path is unknown, but if we focus on the big body and short delivery, we can point to someone like Tyler Glasnow. Both have powerful fastballs and true breaking pitches with significant vertical drop.

If Dennis ends up developing more into a bullpen guy, we can look to a guy like Jhoan Duran. Explosive, high spin rate, maximizes velocity on his fastball.

Whatever role Cole Dennis ends up settling in, he will be an interesting project as he matures. He is the definition of raw talent, so if the Braves' development staff can maximize his potential, Cole Dennis can turn into an interesting flex guy on a Major League pitching staff.

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