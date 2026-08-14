Braves Sign Pair of Players to Minor League Contracts

The Atlanta Braves have added some minor league depth to their system over the last week. According to their transaction page, they have signed infielder Cade Doughty and left-hander Tanner Bauman to minor league contracts.

They' are teammates together in High-A Rome and both made their debuts with team. Each player has seen action in a game already.

Both are pretty familiar with the South, having grown up in the region and played at SEC schools. Doughty played for LSU and Bauman played for Auburn.

Doughty was originally a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, and he had been a top Blue Jays prospect for a time. He was in Double-A with New Hampshire for much of the season, with most of it spent on the 7-day minor league injured list. The Blue Jays opted to release him on Aug. 4.

Bauman was in the Yankees organization and had been released by the organization on Aug. 3. He was a ninth-round pick by the Yankees back in 2024. He was signed by the York Revolution of the independepent Atlantic League and made an appearance in one game before the Braves purchased his contract.

There's a high chance that this is the most that we hear of these two barring one of them sees something click and they start a rise to the majors. Regardless, this is a team likes to have it's depth and any option they can get their hands on. These two will represent just that.

If they can capture what made them sought after in the draft, then it's icing on the cake for them.

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