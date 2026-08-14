Diamondbacks vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 14

The Atlanta Braves are looking to keep rolling as they welcome in the Arizona Diamondbacks for a weekend set.

Atlanta took two of three from the Mets at home after dropping two of three in the Bronx. The Braves are now an impressive 41-21 at home this season.

Arizona faltered on its homestand, dropping the final two games against Colorado, and the Snakes now head on the road, where they’re 28-31 on the year.

These teams split a four-game series in Arizona in early April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Braves on Friday, Aug. 14.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-131)

Braves -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +173

Braves -187

Total

8 (Over -110/Under -110)

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (6-1, 3.36 ERA)

Braves: Chris Sale (12-7, 2.20 ERA)

Brandon Pfaadt has allowed just a single unearned run in his last three starts, yielding just 13 hits in 20.2 innings against the Pirates, Padres, and Dodgers. He’s been impressive since returning to the rotation.

Chris Sale has allowed three runs in two of his last three starts, but he still completed six innings for a quality start each time out. The southpaw has allowed six runs on 14 hits with 34 strikeouts and three walks in 25 innings since the All-Star break.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): ARID, BravesVsn

Diamondbacks record: 64-58

Braves record: 73-48

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Pfaadt UNDER 2.5 (+100)

I have to give Pfaadt credit, I doubted him early on after returning to the rotation. He’s been silent but deadly since.

Pfaadt has allowed a total of eight runs (seven earned) across 47.2 innings (1.32 ERA) in his last eight starts. He’s yet to allow more than three runs in a start, even while pitching twice against the Dodgers.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

There is definitely some value here on the Diamondbacks, but the UNDER is the better bet.

Pfaadt shouldn’t allow much, and neither should Sale.

I’m honestly a bit surprised that this total isn’t lower, or at least slightly juiced to the under.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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