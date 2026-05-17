Braves SP Spencer Schwellenbach Taking Major Step Forward in Recovery

Spencer Schwellenbach has taken his latest step toward his return to the Atlanta Braves rotation. It’s a small step. He’s a long way away still. But he’s resumed throwing.

He was seen throwing on Sunday morning ahead of the series finale against the Red Sox. It was a light toss that looked to be from about 60 feet. It was his second time throwing since he resumed, with the first time being back on Friday.

Spencer Schwellenbach is out here playing catch ahead today’s #Braves game. He’s working his way back from an elbow injury pic.twitter.com/onauu5WC9O — Harrison Smajovits (@HarrisonSmaj) May 17, 2026

Manager Walt Weiss said that there have been no issues so far. He's progressing. Beginning this first step is already important as it is.

“I’m sure it was nice for him to actually throw a baseball,” Weiss said on Sunday. “It’s been a long time since he’s done that.”

Schwellenbach is recovering from an elbow procedure to remove loose bodies that were discovered during the first week of spring training. The Braves wasted no time putting him on the 60-day injured list. They knew from the jump he would miss significant time.

At the time of that injury, he was wrapping up his recovery from a fractured right elbow that he sustained last season. His last start for the team was on June 28.

He was one of the most reliable arms in the rotation before going down. In 15 of his 17 starts, he delivers at least six innings. He even notched a complete game when the Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers a few weeks before on June 11.

In 38 career starts, going back to the 2024 season, Schwellenbach has pitched to a 3.23 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and 235 strikeouts. His 234 1/3 innings in the majors were more than he had in the minor leagues and in college combined.

It’s possible that the lack of a buildup of his workload when he was younger caught up with him. However, Walt Weiss has argued in the past that his arm is fresher than most for that reason.

Maybe once he’s on the other side of this recovery, there is a hope that he can find some sustained health in the major leagues.

The Braves have been better able to absorb the blows that came to the rotation this season. It’s helpful that key arms, such as Chris Sale, have stayed healthy. Martín Pérez and JR Ritchie have proven to be a solid addition to the rotation. Bryce Elder has taken a step forward, turning him from a backup option to one of the go-to arms in the rotation.

Grant Holmes also managed to rehab his UCL. They were prepared to go without him, but he was ready in time.