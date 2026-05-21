Braves Throttle Marlins Again, Close in on Another Series Win

The Atlanta Braves clobbered their way to another win against the Marlins on Wednesday night. After the Marlins took a late lead, they piled on nine runs, with most of the action coming via two major rallies in the second and fifth innings.

Austin Riley and Dominic Smith led the way with six combined RBIs in the game. Both scored a combined three times, so they were involved in the entire offensive showing to an extent.

Riley set the tone in the top of the second with a three-run blast that gave the Braves a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Following the game, he’s batting .254 and slugging .507 since the calendar turned to May. He’s still had his hitless nights, but when he’s getting the ball in play, he makes it count.

Smith struck first after battling through a 12-pitch at-bat, then belting one over the right field wall. He followed it up with a little league home run, which was officially ruled a triple, and he scored on an error.

Smith continues his masterful run at the plate, batting .337 with a .903 OPS. Both are his best since his dominant 2020 season, and it would be his best during a non-COVID-shortened season if he can keep this up.

Chris Sale was masterful again on the mound. After Braves starters allowed a combined 10 runs in the first two games of this series, it made for a refreshing change of pace.

He gave the Braves seven innings of one-run ball, while striking out and allowing no walks. It’s the third time this season he’s pitched at least six innings and allowed no walks.

It was also the eighth time this year that he had held his opponents to one run or fewer this season.

Heading into Thursday, his 1.89 ERA ranks third in the National League among qualifying pitchers. He’s ever so behind Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez and Reds right-hander Chase Burns (1.83).

At this time, Shohei Ohtani's 0.82 ERA doesn’t qualify. Even then, Sale still be fourth. He's doing well for himself early on this season.

For good measure, his 0.87 WHIP is ahead of all of these other arms, and he only trails Paul Skenes (0.71).

The Braves have a chance to pick up another series win coming Thursday night. Spencer Strider looks to stay sharp since his recent return from the injured list, and he’ll go toe-to-toe with Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

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