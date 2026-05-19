Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Ozzie Albies, Rafael Devers, Pirates Outfielder)

Monday’s Daily Dinger column produced a major winner, and I’m back for more on Tuesday night with all 30 MLB teams in action.

Betting on home run props is one of the most exciting ways to stay involved in the 162-game season, and while they’re tough to predict, they also can produce some major payouts when they hit.

On Monday, Cody Bellinger homered for the New York Yankees, cashing a prop that was set at almost 5/1 odds , and I’m looking for another big winner on Tuesday.

There are three players at north of 4/1 odds that I’m betting on today, including Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, who may be due to break out of a slump. Albies is taking on the Miami Marlins in the only game with a first pitch before 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

So, without further ado, here’s a look at each of the home run plays – and their latest odds – for May 19.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, May 19

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ozzie Albies to Hit a Home Run (+670)

Albies has been in a major slump over the last two weeks, hitting .106 with just one home run. Despite that, I think he’s worth a look against the Marlins and lefty Braxton Garrett, who is making just his second appearance of the 2026 season.

Garrett allowed four hits, five runs and five walks in 1.1 innings in his first start of the season against the Minnesota Twins, and he’s struggled against Albies in his career. The Braves star is 4-for-5 (.800 batting average) with two doubles and a walk against the Marlins lefty.

This season, Albies has been much better against left-handed pitching, hitting .308 with three homers and a .842 OPS. Throughout his career, the switch hitter has had much more power against lefties than righties, slugging .537 against southpaws compared to just .424 against right-handed arms.

I think Albies is undervalued at +670 against a pitcher that he’s dominated so far in his career.

Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+449)

San Francisco Giants star Rafael Devers is starting to heat up, yet he’s still priced at +449 to leave the yard on Tuesday night.

Devers is hitting .333 with three home runs and a .993 OPS over the last two weeks (13 games), and now he takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks and struggling right-hander Ryne Nelson.

This season, Nelson has a 5.40 ERA, allowing nine home runs in nine appearances. Arizona’s bullpen has been pretty shaky behind him as well, allowing 17 home runs in 2026 while posting a 4.41 ERA.

It’s hard to find a better matchup for Devers, especially since four of his five homers have come against righties this season. After an awfully slow start, Devers is starting to live up to his billing in 2026.

I don’t mind him at this price in this NL West battle.

Bryan Reynolds to Hit a Home Run (+565)

Pittsburgh Pirates switch hitter Bryan Reynolds has just four home runs in the 2026 season, which is why he’s priced at north of 5/1 to go deep on Tuesday night.

However, Reynolds is hitting .292 over the last week, and he’s showcased more power against left-handed pitching in the 2026 season. Reynolds has two homers and an .813 OPS against lefties this season, putting him in a solid spot against St. Louis Cardinals lefty Matthe Liberatore.

This season, Liberatore has allowed nine home runs in nine appearances, posting a 4.40 ERA in the process. Reynolds has crushed the young lefty in his career, going 4-for-12 with a double and a home run.

So, I don’t mind taking a swing on Reynolds on the road on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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