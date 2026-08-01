Jim Jarvis Giving Braves a Good Problem to Have

Friday featured another strong night at the plate from Atlanta Braves shortstop Jim Jarvis. He had three hits on the night, including two RBI singles.

He extended the Braves' lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning and then again to 6-1 in the bottom of the sixth. After going hitless for five games during the road trip, he's starting to get back on track at home.

He’s the first Braves rookie to notch multiple three-hit games while playing shortstop since Dansby Swanson in 2017 (three games), and the first to reach safely four times in a game since Johan Camargo on July 8, 2017.

Combined with the effortless acrobatics on defense, he provides the Braves with a good problem to have: determining the starting shortstop going forward.

Ha-Seong Kim's rehab assignment is timing out. They have to decide what they'll do with him next. Mauricio Dubón and Jorge Mateo can also provide their services at the position.

"Right now, Jarvis is handling himself well,particularly on the defensive side" manager Walt Weiss said to the media ahead of Friday night's game. "It's alwasy good to have more options, right? And the shortstop position has changed a lot this year."

Not long ago, it seemed they had no true option to turn to. Now, they have a few to choose from. Jarvis has only made this debate tougher.

"So, there's been a lot of change in that position based on injuries, based on performance and all kinds of things. So, we'll see what happens moving forward."

Dubón has been the other major figure at shortstop this season. He's thrived in with runners in scoring position, batting .319 and slugging .506 in this situation. If there are two outs in this scenario, his stats improve to a .348 average and a .565 slugging.

He can move around the field. Being a platoon guy will help him find a role wherever the team needs him.

Meanwhile, Mateo has seen his offense drop off, but he provides elite speed on the basepaths along with solid defense in his own right.

Then, there is Ha-Seong Kim. His return from his first injured list stint was nightmarish, and his production in Triple-A right now could be better. Regardless, he's a veteran option being paid $20 million this season. That's going to play a role in some way.

Either, it's clear this issue is better than the alternative. They'll take it over mulling the options of Nick Allen or Orlando Arcia.

There is another positive to this problem, and that's the looming trade deadline. Shortstop surely isn't a position of need anymore. The focus can go elsewhere.

Instead of trying to find another infielder, they can look to add starting pitching (one or two) or even another outfield bat if they choose to make that move.

All it takes is one emerging young propect to change the whole scope of the position.

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