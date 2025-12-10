2025 Braves Prospect Years in Review: Mejia Stands Out in Double-A

For all the troubles the Atlanta Braves have had with pitching over the last few years, the Atlanta farm system has become a factory for top pitching talent. Cam Caminiti and JR Ritchie headline the Braves’ pitching prospects, but another pitcher could prove to be useful in the next few years: Ian Mejia.

Ian Mejia, the Braves’ 19th-ranked prospect, is a right-handed pitcher who’s been working his way up through the Minor Leagues over the past few years. Drafted with the 335th pick in the 2022 draft, Mejia could prove to be a steal for the Braves if his development continues at this pace.

He’s been described as the “ace” of the Columbus Clingstones, the Braves’ Double-A affiliate, and even took home Southern League All-Star honors, making him the first player in team history to do so.

Mejia had quite the season on his way to earn this honor, going 12-2 with a 2.62 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, a .214 opponent average and one save across 24 games. In fact, his 12 wins were the most by a Braves Double-A pitcher since Todd Redmond won 13 in 2008.

Mejia also recorded 11 quality starts this season, tied with Walbert Urena for most in the Southern League, while leading the league in wins and finishing top-five for ERA, WHIP, BAA and innings pitched. He even made a Triple-A start, but he was sent back to Columbus after just one game.

"Mejia’s feel for pitching and the ability to mix his offerings to keep hitters off-balance stands out more than any of his pure stuff," his MLB.com prospect report said. "His fastball averaged around 92 mph last year and maxed out at 94 mph. It doesn’t feature a ton of life, but he commands the pitch consistently.

“His low-80s slider is his go-to pitch, and he threw it almost as much as his heater in 2024, missing bats at a 42-percent clip. His 83-84 mph changeup is a decent third offering and he’s been working on a splitter as well."

So, though Mejia isn’t exactly at the top of the Braves’ pitching prospect list, the 25-year-old’s Double-A dominance could translate into greater success as he continues to develop.

What is left to be seen is what happens during the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. He's eligible, but the fact that he's still a Double-A pitcher likely keeps him from being taken. It's unlikley a team is looking to have him on their active roster all season.

Assuming he isn't on the move, the Braves can maintain their flexibility with Mejia without shoving him onto the 40-man roster.

