Braves Acuña, Baldwin Take Home Players Choice Awards Honors
Two Atlanta Braves stars have received recognition during the annual Players Choice Awards. Ronald Acuña Jr. was named the National League's Comeback Player of the Year, and Drake Baldwin was named the NL Most Outstanding Rookie.
Acuña took home the honor after his electric return to the field following his recovery from his second ACL injury. He's the second consecutive Braves player to take home the award, with Chris Sale winning it last year.
"My 2025 season tested everything that I had," Acuña said in his award video. "That first home run I hit against San Diego, I truly believe, that moment stands out as the greatest of my career. It was greater than my MVP. Better than any award I've won so far."
Despite not returning until late May, he was voted as a starting outfielder in the All-Star Game in Atlanta. He was set to participate in the Home Run Derby, but out of precaution, was substituted by his teammate, Matt Olson. He's also a finalist for the All-MLB Team.
In 95 games, he batted .290 with a .935 OPS, 21 home runs and 42 RBIs. Sale ultimately won the Comeback Player of the Year Award handed out by the writers, too. Acuña could be positioned to do the same.
Baldwin came onto the scene after Sean Murphy went down with an injury in Spring Training. While he was a rising prospect in the system, it took this moment to thrust him into the Opening Day starting lineup.
He spent the entire season up in the Majors. In 124 games, he batted .274 with an .810 OPS, 19 home runs and 80 RBIs. Among qualified rookies, his batting average, OPS, home runs and slugging were all second in the National League. His RBIs led this category of players.
His ability to step up and his poise earned him praise from veterans such as Kyle Schwarber and Cal Raleigh.
"It's always fun to see another catcher come up in the league," Raleigh said in Baldwin's award video. "He kind of looked like a gamer."
Schwarber gave credit to Baldwin for his mature at-bat from when he saw him live. While it's not mention specifically, Baldwin had a go ahead home run against the Phillies in Philadelphia to lift the Braves to a win back in August.
Along with the Outstanding Rookie award, Baldwin could be positioned to join his fellow award winner as the National League Rookie of the Year. Acuña took home the award back in 2018. This honor likely indicates that Baldwin is at least a finalist for the honor.