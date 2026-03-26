Braves Escaped a Nightmare Spring, Now Their Season Comes Down to This

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves survived a brutal spring, but whether they survive the start of the season may depend on their bats.

Starting pitchers Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep led the spring off by getting placed on the 60-day injured list. Soon after that, left fielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for the full 162-game season after failing another drug test. Then, depth starter Joey Wentz tore his ACL. To cap things off, Spencer Strider was added to the injured list with an oblique injury.

A brutal spring, indeed, but it did not slow this team down much in spring training.

For what it is worth, the Braves clinched the Grapefruit League title with a 21-7-2 record. They were powered by their bats, leading their league in runs scored (163) and an MLB-best +50 scoring differential.

With the issues the Braves have on the mound, their ability to provide a scoring punch will be paramount. Chris Sale is his usual self while Grant Holmes is slated for a triumphant return, but Strider, Schwellenbach, and Waldrep are on the shelf for at least the first two weeks of the season. Reynaldo López is back and healthy, but is struggling with his velocity. Bryce Elder is still searching for a lost identity.

It could be a healthy group by this summer, but the bats will need to be the catalyst in the interim. With a healthy Ronald Acuña Jr. and several returning stars, the Braves have the juice to contend this season.

Now the games will actually matter, and the regular season will get underway at Truist Park on Friday night. They still have the star-studded potential in a lineup littered with All-Stars and Silver Sluggers.

Acuña returns at “200%” strength and is looking to reclaim his MVP from the Braves’ outstanding 2023. On top of that, Austin Riley returns from injury. Matt Olson will look to continue his red-hot finish to the 2025 season, while Drake Baldwin has shown no signs of slowing down after winning Rookie of the Year. Then, if Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies can find their way, the Braves will find themselves atop the National League standings again in 2026.

The goal right now will be to reach the summer months. If they can remain in contention through May, then shortstop Ha-Seong Kim will be back. Strider, Waldrep, and Schwellenbach may all be back, too. The young arms, JR Ritchie and Didier Fuentes, could be forcing their way into the rotation or meaningful innings.

The bats just need to get them there first.

If the lineup can hold this team up, then the early turbulence of spring training will quickly become a thing of the past. If they cannot, a second season outside of the postseason calendar would be a new reality for the team at Truist Park.