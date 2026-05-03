Braves Place Ronald Acuña Jr. on 10-Day Injured List

NOTE: This story have been updated since it was originally published to reflect a developing story.

The Atlanta Braves face another injury dilemma with star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. The team announced that they have placed him on the 10-day injured list a strained left hamstring. In his place, they have selected Jose Azocar to the active roster.

It can be seen as a sigh of relief that Acuña is faced with a strain. Had it been a tear, he could have been out for the long term again. However, the severity of the strain will still determine how much time he misses.

He exited Saturday night’s game with left hamstring tightness, per a team announcement. He was 1-for-2 with a run scored at the time that he exited the game. Eli White entered the game to replace him in right field.

He underwent an MRI following the game to determine the next step, and that proved to be a stint on the injured list.

Acuña has missed significant time over the last two seasons due to an ACL tear. He also dealt with a calf strain over the summer. The hope was that he would be healthy and be his high-caliber self this year. That hasn’t been the case.

In 33 games, he is batting .248 with a .736 OPS, two home runs, nine RBIs and seven stolen bases. He had been heating up over the last week. He was batting .381 with a .982 OPS, three doubles and two stolen bases over his last six games.

The Braves are already trying to manage another major injury in the lineup. Michael Harris II is dealing with a quad injury, forcing him into the designated hitter role instead of his usual spot in centerfield.

On a positive note, they get Spencer Strider back on Sunday. He will get the ball to start the series finale out in Colorado. Sean Murphy is expected to be back this week when the Braves are in Seattle. That will add another bat to the lineup.

Ha-Seong Kim is currently on the mend, and he is with Double-A Columbus on a rehab assignment. However, his return date is still unclear. He's only played three games so far with the Clingstones.

The Braves upcoming game against the Rockies has a first pitch time of 3:10 p.m. EDT (1:10 p.m. local time).

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