Braves Legends and Stars React to Andruw Jones Reaching Cooperstown

It's celebration time for those tied to the Atlanta Braves. Andruw Jones is headed to the Hall of Fame, and members of the team now, and legends of the franchise are taking to social media to celebrate the occasion.

One of the quickest to jump online after he was voted in was his longtime teammate and the man who shares his last name, Chipper Jones. Both Joneses are now in the Hall of Fame together.

"Congrats brother!" Chipper said on X. "Took too long, but we gonna have a good time in C’town this summer!"

Congrats brother! Took too long, but we gonna have a good time in C’town this summer! https://t.co/E27LBpjZsr — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 20, 2026

Jones received a congratulatory message from a Braves legend that many felt should be joining him this summer. Dale Murphy took to X to make sure he gave Jones a shoutout.

"Congratulations, Andruw! Well deserved…" he said.

Murphy was on the Eras Committee ballot this year, and there was a major push to get him into the Hall of Fame. There was a campaign launched to help boost his chances of getting in. However, he ultimately fell short. He needed 12 of the 16 votes to get in, and he mustered six.

There may only be one going in this summer, but the one who missed out remains happy for the other.

A current member of the Braves showed his excitement, and Jones also got shoutouts from multiple teams in the Atlanta area. Michael Harris II, who grew up in the Atlanta area, celebrated the official word.

Lets Goooooo 25 🫡 — Michael Harris II〽️ (@MoneyyyMikeee) January 21, 2026

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Tech both congratulated Jones on the honor. The Yellow Jackets kept their message short, but made it known that it took too long.

The induction ceremony will take place in Cooperstown, New York, the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, on July 26. Jones will be inducted alongside Carlos Beltran and Jeff Kent.

