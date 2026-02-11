Braves Manager Walt Weiss Explains Reasons For His Changed Number

NORTH PORT – The Atlanta Braves are kicking off spring training this week, and a barrage of news has flooded timelines as the 2026 season gets underway. Much of the news that has since come out of Florida has been injury-related and generally not positive. However, one lighthearted piece of news came from new manager Walt Weiss.

Weiss confirmed with the media on Tuesday that he will be changing from No. 4 to No. 22. His reason was rather fun.

“When I was a kid, I was a big Miami Dolphins fan. I played football and stuff,” Weiss said. “Mercury Morris was my guy. He was number 22 for the Dolphins, and they had some great teams – and that undefeated team. From the time I was about 6 years old, I wore 22. My whole life. I’m bringing it back.”

Morris was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion for the Dolphins. He played running back for eight years, accruing 4,133 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Weiss was the Braves’ bench coach from 2018-25 before being elevated to manager this offseason. It will be the second managerial stint of his career, with Weiss serving the Colorado Rockies from 2013-16. He accrued an overall record of 283-365 in that span.

As a player, Weiss played 14 seasons in the Majors, splitting time between the Oakland Athletics (1987-92), Florida Marlins (1993), Rockies (1994-97), and the Atlanta Braves (1998-2000). The former shortstop finished with a career WAR of 16.5, while slashing .258/.351/.326 with a .677 OPS. He stole 96 bases, hit 25 home runs and 182 doubles, with 1,207 total hits and 386 RBI over his career.

Weiss was an All-Star with the Braves in 1998, the only time in his career, and he won the American League Rookie of the Year award with the Athletics in 1988. He played in three World Series over his career, winning in 1989.

He now takes the reins on a Braves team with a new manager for the first time in over a decade. Brian Snitker retired after last season, managing the organization to a World Series in 2021 and playoff appearances in seven of his nine full seasons as the full-time manager.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Braves enter the 2026 season with hopes of returning to the postseason, looking for a healthy return by several prominent players, like Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider, Chris Sale, and Austin Riley. With these figures set to return, the Braves will look to return to the postseason after a difficult 2025 season that snapped a seven-year streak.

Spring Training action is slated to begin on Saturday, February 21st, against the Tampa Bay Rays. Opening Day is set for Friday, March 27th, against the Kansas City Royals.