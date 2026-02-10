Nacho Alvarez Working Out at Unexpected Position Early in Braves Camp

Apparently, Jonah Heim isn't the only surprise catcher to report to the Atlanta Braves this week. Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. was spotted getting workouts in with the catchers to start spring training.

First, he was doing warm-ups with the group. Later on, he was seen behind the dish in full catcher's gear, working on his framing.

Based on the rumblings from today, this isn't just to help get Alvarez some work in. The Braves seem to be serious about seeing what he's capable of as a catcher. Don't expect him to back up Drake Baldwin, but they like the idea of adding to his game.

"Not a catcher now. He's an infielder and a really good one," manager Walt Weiss said on Tuesday. "This is just another tool to the toolbox. There's never anything wrong with creating some vertaility."

Even if he ends up not being a catcher in the long run, there are benefits to giving other positions a try. It's a different way to work out the body. It's a great way to help keep yourself sharp. There are likely applicable skills that come from working out as a catcher that could be applied elsewhere in the infield.

That's the beauty of spring training. It's a chance to have fun and try something new. You never know. There is the concept of the emergency catcher. That's a player who isn't listed as a catcher, but in case of an emergency, they have the ability to suit up and get a team to the end of the game.

It could be that Alvarez ends up becoming that option. Maybe if there is a blowout, Walt Weiss will let him catch for a position player pitching. If they aren't already using an actual pitcher, why use an actual catcher? We can have fun with this idea all we want.

Last season, Alvarez saw action at third base to fill in for Austin Riley, who missed virtually the entire second half of the season due to an abdominal injury. He batted .234 with a .626 OPS, two home runs and 15 RBIs. Both home runs came in the same game, so he knocked out his first career home run and his first multi-homer game.

He spent time in the Arizona Fall League after the regular season to get extra reps in. After a slow start, he finished the campaign strong, batting .324 with a .943 OPS, nine extra-base hits (one home run) and 11 RBIs.

Even if he's not a catcher, he's certainly someone who is part of the team's plans one way or another. He'll likely provide depth in the infield while and after Ha-Seong Kim recovers from his right middle finger injury.

