The search continues for the Atlanta Braves as they look to fortify the starting rotation. They've once again been named as an ideal target for right-hander Zac Gallen. According to MLB.com's Andrew Simon, they're the perfect fit.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden has seen Gallen as a fit for the Braves as well. He had him as the ideal signing for the team during the Winter Meetings. At this time, there are no actualy rumors of interest between the Braves and Gallen.

Until somebody finalizes a deal, the speculation will continue. In the end, there is a reason why Gallen is seen as a fit. A big one that he's a workhorse, and they need innings badly. In three of the past four seasons, Gallen has made at least 31 starts and pitched at least 184 innings in those three seasons. One of those seasons saw him pass the 200-inning mark.

He missed a month during the early half of the 2024 season. Besides that, he's been as realiable as a starting pitcher can get. It just comes down to if the Braves see him as worth the swing.

Each of the last two seasons, Gallen has regressed. The rate he has allowed home runs skyrocketed last season, allowing 31. Over his final 11 starts, he started to find his groove again, with a 3.32 ERA in that span. Home runs remained an issue, but he started to get baserunners under control.

If that's what the Braves can get, it could be worth it. The Braves have shown they can get starters back to form. A couple tweeks might do the trick, though there are no guarantees.

Cost is going to be another component in determining if a deal makes sense. Spotrac lists his value at around $18.7 million per season, but they also project a four-year contract. At about $75 million, that could be a reasonable contract, but it still seems small.

He's a Scott Boras client, too. That could also put a wedge in the plan. Signing Ha-Seong Kim was a big deal for that reason. Two signings might be a lot to ask for.

It's almost the new year, maybe the Braves still have a splash up their sleeve.

Framber Valdez has been a pitcher of interest who is still on the market. Atlanta Braves on SI had a report a couple weeks back, but there hasn't been anything since. Having Martin Maldonado in the front office could help, but there that's still a big if.

Other top free-agent options still out there include Ranger Suarez and Chris Bassitt. Any other option would feel totally out of left field, but surprise moves happen all the time.

