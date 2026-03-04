Braves Reassign Multiple Prospects in Spring Camp

Three top prospects in the Atlanta Braves system have learned their fate for the remainder of spring training. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that they have optioned right-hander Rolddy Muñoz to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Meanwhile, right-handers Garrett Baumann and Owen Murphy have been reassigned to minor league camp. Big league camp has been reduced to 59 players.

The #Braves today optioned RHP Rolddy Muñoz to Triple-A Gwinnett, and reassigned RHPs Garrett Baumann and Owen Murphy to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 59 active players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 4, 2026

None of these moves were out of nowhere. Muñoz, who has previously seen action in the majors, has the options that give the team flexibility. He made one appearance, recording two outs. However, he couldn't get out of the inning, allowing three walks. LJ McDonough came in to get the final out and hold the Rays scoreless on March 1.

Muñoz joins right-hander Hunter Stratton and infelder Nacho Alvarez Jr. in being optioned to Triple-A. Barring those who stand out and the Braves are forced to find them a spot, expect those with options to have them utilized.

Baumann and Murphy are still ultimately a ways away from seeing action in the major leagues. To their credit, they both had some nice showings in spring training.

Both are coming off seasons in High-A. While the Braves are still looking to determine who is the fifth starter, neither were ever expected to win the spot. They have plenty of development to go through before they're ready.

Baumann made two appearances, including a start. He first tossed two perfect innings. In the next go-around, he allowed two earned runs in two innings pitched. However, he tallied four strikeouts, so there was good to takeaway along with the not so good.

Murphy also tossed four innings across two appearances. The only run he allowed came off a solo home run against the Tigers on March 2. He punched out six batters, three in each outing.

The Braves are set to take on Team Colombia in North Port on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

