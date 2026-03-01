Braves Make First Wave of Cuts in Spring Training

The Atlanta Braves have made their first set of moves to reduce the size of big league camp. The team announced Sunday morning that they optioned infielder Nacho Alvarez and reliever Hunter Stratton. Right-hander Javy Guerra and catcher Chadwick Tromp have been reassigned to minor league camp.

Three of the players nixed from big league camp, Alvarez, Guerra and Tromp, are on their way to the World Baseball Classic. They're set to represent Mexico, Panama and the Netherlands, respectively.

Alvarez and Stratton are the first players to be optioned for the upcoming season. Alavaez finished his time in big-league camp going 2-for-12 with two doubles and four RBIs in five games. Stratton made two appearances, allowing six earned runs across 1 1/3 innings pitched.

When players have options, they become the default players to get moved. There is no risk of losing them to another organization because they have to go through waivers and be removed from the 40-man roster. They can be sent to Triple-A, and if they're needed 15 days or more later, they can be recalled.

Of the reassigned players, to make sure there is clarity, neither was on the 40-man roster. They were non-roster invitees and were already on minor league contracts. They head to minor league camp to prepare for the minor league season, at least once they're finished with the WBC.

Guerra made three appearances for the Braves in spring training. He allowed five earned runs on two hits and four walks across 2 2/3 innings pitched. Tromp was actually seeing the ball well when he saw action. In 10 trips to the plate, he batted .429 with a 1.457 OPS with a home run and three RBIs.

Initally, it seemed like Tromp could compete for the backup catch spot while Sean Murphy finishes his recovery from a hip injury. However, after Jonah Heim signed to a major league contract, it was inevitable that he would be reassigned.

The Braves are set for a pair of games today during split-squad play. They'll host the Rays at home for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch, and they'll also send a group to play the Twins in Fort Myers. First pitch for that game is at the same time.

