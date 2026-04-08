Braves SP AJ Smith-Shawver Reveals Major Recovery Update

AJ Smith-Shawver is a step closer to making his return to the Atlanta Braves. He posted a video on his personal Instagram story on Wednesday, showing himself throwing off a mound at the complex in North Port, Fla.

Along with the video, he included a caption that said, “one step closer.”

The 23-year-old right-hander is recovering from Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL. His last appearance was back on May 29, 2025, during a doubleheader in Philadelphia. He’s approaching the one-year mark, so he’s at a good point in his recovery. However, there’s still plenty of conditioning ahead for him.

Smith-Shawver officially started the season on the 15-day injured list, but he was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list. That was expected. He’s not going to be back with the Braves in the next couple of months, so once the team needed the 40-man spot, he was moved over.

The Braves used that move to add Víctor Mederos to the 40-man roster after he was acquired in a trade with the Angels last week.

He’s one of five notable starting pitchers who are currently recovering from an injury, including Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, Joey Wentz and Hurston Waldrep. Strider appears to be close to being back. Wentz is officially ruled out for the season. Schellenbach and Waldrep are up in the air but should be back sometime during the season.

He was previously the Braves' top prospect in the system, and was ranked their third-best prospect at the start of the 2025 season. He graduated from prospect status after he established himself on the opening day roster last season.

In nine starts in 2025, Smith-Shawver pitched to a 3.86 ERA, a 1.42 WHIP and 42 strikeouts across 44 1/3 innings. A highlight of his season was taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on May 5.

At the time of his injury, he was up there with his teammate, Drake Baldwin as a potential Rookie of the Year candidate.

Perhaps he can find his way back sometime this season, but if he does, it will be in the later months of the season. Even if we ultimately don’t. He’s still a young pitcher. Some don’t make their debuts until they’re his age or older. He already has multiple stints with the Braves.

If not for injuries, he likely would have been a member of the rotation by the time he was 21. At that age, he was entrusted to start a postseason game after an injury took out Chris Sale before the Wild Card series.

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