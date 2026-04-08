Braves vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels close out a three-game set on Wednesday afternoon after a spirited bout on Tuesday night.

The Braves ultimately won that one 7-2, ending the Angels’ winning streak at three.

Grant Holmes and Reid Detmers are looking to build on their solid starts to the season when they face off this afternoon.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Angels on Wednesday, April 8.

Braves vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+135)

Angels +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Braves -122

Angels +102

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Braves vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Braves: Grant Holmes (0-1, 2.45 ERA)

Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0, 2.38 ERA)

Braves vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, FDSNW

Braves record: 7-5

Angels record: 6-6

Braves vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Yoan Moncada UNDER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-129)

Yoan Moncada was once one of the top prospects in baseball, but his career hasn’t panned out that way. After spending eight seasons with the White Sox, he’s now in his second year with the Angels.

Moncada hit .234 with a .783 OPS in 84 games last season, and is just 3 for 33 to start this year. He’s gone UNDER 1.5 HRR in all but one game this season when he hit a home run against the Cubs.

Braves vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

I’m a bit surprised that the Braves are such short favorites this afternoon in Los Angeles. They’re a much better team on paper than the Angels, and they’re healthy to start the season.

Holmes is coming off a great start over the Diamondbacks, and he threw six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts against the Angels last season.

I’ll take advantage of this short line for the Braves over the Angels. In fact, I'd even consider the run line.

Pick: Braves -122

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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