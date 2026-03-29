Dominic Smith Has Unlikely, Emotional Walk-Off Blast in Braves Comeback

The Atlanta Braves get back in the win column in a big way. They complete the comeback in the bottom of the ninth with six runs to win it, 6-2 over the Royals. To cap off the high-energy chaos, Dominic Smith belted a grand slam to walk it off.

When it first came off the bat, it appeared it would be one of those long singles that go over the outfielder’s head in dramatic fashion. But it kept carrying all the way over the fence in front of the Chop House in right field.

“It’s amazing,” he said after the game, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop. “I played against the Braves for a long time. Being on the other side of a lot of these endings kind of hurt, so to be on the right side of it this time was so fun.”

It proved to be one for the history books, too. He became the first player in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam in his team debut.

It took a lot to go in Smith’s favor to reach this moment. He wasn’t even with the team when full-squad workouts began, and he was a non-roster player up until the final days of spring.

“He’s a real pro. We didn’t know when we brought him in what his role was going to be. I just knew that I liked him from the other side,” Walt Weiss said.

Once Jurickson Profar was gone due to a suspension for a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, the door was wide open for him. He made the opportunity count.

However, this was a moment that went beyond just getting his shot. It was more personal than that.

His mother passed away on March 15 after losing her battle with cancer. To have that moment so soon, not even two weeks later, made it an emotional, special moment for him.

It was meant to be. The walk-off could have come sooner or not at all. Michael Harris II’s ball that came off the bat in a hurry could have skipped into the outfield instead of deflecting off the foot of Royals closer Carlos Estevez. A call in the strike zone at any point could have gone differently, changing the whole scope of the innings. It all came together perfectly for him to have that big moment.

The Royals led 2-0 heading into the ninth inning. The Braves put the first two men on, and apart from a pop-up from Austin Riley, they kept the line moving. Mike Yastrzemski made it a 2-1 game with an RBI single. Harris tied two batters later. Smith’s walk-off immediately followed.

The fan who caught the ball was gracious enough to give the ball back to Smith. In return, the fan received a ball signed by Ronald Acuña Jr. as a thank you.

For his teammates, this is a moment that couldn't have happened to a better guy.

"He's one of those guys who is beloved in there," Weiss said. "He's a tremendous, tremendous guy.

Just a year after starting 0-7, they’re off to a 2-0 start. They’re doing what they can to put the baggage from last season behind them.

“There’s some good mojo already after two games,” Weiss said.

The Braves have a chance to sweep the Royals on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. EDT with Grant Holmes on the mound for Atlanta.

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