Braves Stick With Mike Yastrzemski, He Finally Delivers vs. Cubs

The Atlanta Braves topped the Cubs on Tuesday night in large part due to one player finally breaking free of a tough start to the season. Mike Yastrzemski’s struggles were one of the few disappointing things the Braves had to endure through the opening month of the season. The outfielder entered Tuesday’s game slashing .200/.264/.252 with six RBIs over 115 at-bats.

On Tuesday night, Yastrzemski was the hero that the Braves needed.

He went 2-for-2 with three RBIs in the Braves’ 5-2 win over the Cubs, and he snapped a streak of 37 straight games without a home run to start the season (second-longest drought of his career). Yastrzemski’s third-inning RBI single was his first time plating a run since April 28 (11 games), which tied the longest skid of his career.

There’s no place like home 🏡 pic.twitter.com/IuQ8x1K4Nd — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 13, 2026

Despite those struggles, Yastrzemski stuck by his approach.

“The swing [has] been feeling really good lately,” Yastrzemski said after the game. “It’s more about the mentality at the plate, and it felt like today, after a nice off day, I could come in fresh and just be ready to go.”

Braves manager Walt Weiss stuck by his outfielder through his cold start to the season. Yastrzemski remained a regular fixture in the lineup, and Weiss never lost faith in him.

“It felt like he found some things in Kansas City last year with his swing,” Weiss said, referencing the 50 games Yastrzemski played for the Royals. “He looked that way this spring – he had an unbelievable Spring Training, but these are the ups and downs of this game. Everybody struggles in this game. He has a good track record and he has a high baseball IQ. When guys have that type of aptitude and that type of work ethic, they usually can get through things.”

Other players in the clubhouse shared their manager’s confidence in Yastrzemski turning things around.

“I know what he can do, and I think everybody in this clubhouse knows what he can do,” Dominic Smith said. “He’s grinding and has been in here early every day. The guys are behind him, but to see him get one, I was thrilled, but the whole dugout felt the same way I did.”

That confidence of the Braves’ clubhouse was rewarded, and Yastrzemski said that unwavering support helped him finally pull through.

“[Weiss] knows that what’s gone on the last five weeks isn’t my best,” Yastrzemski said. “I know that [and] he knows that. With the law of averages, hopefully there’s better to come. That gives you confidence as a player when your manager keeps throwing you out there and writes your name in the lineup as often as possible.”

Even after Tuesday night’s strong showing, Yastrzemski is still flirting with the Mendoza line (hitting .214). The grind will need to continue. Tuesday night didn’t erase Yastrzemski’s slow start, but it offered a reminder of why the Braves remained patient. If this performance is a sign of things to come, Atlanta’s lineup may suddenly look much deeper moving forward.