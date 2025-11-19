Everything You Need to Know for Braves Fest, Gala

The Atlanta Braves announced information for their annual “Braves Fest” on Wednesday. The annual fan fest will be held at Truist Park and around The Battery on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, giving fans a chance to interact with the team over the offseason. The event will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

As part of the announcement, the team revealed a handful of experiences for the fans to interact with the players during the event. More events beyond what was listed were hinted at, but the following were included:

Autograph sessions

Photo stations

Player & front office Q&A sessions

MLB The Show live competition

Bowling with the Braves

Activities are designed to be friendly to both adults and children alike. Admission requires a ticket, but those are free. However, select activities will come at a separate cost. According to the announcement, autographs are one of the select attractions that will require an extra cost.

What will specifically cost extra, and what those extra costs will be, are to be announced at a later date. Other activities will be revealed at a later date as well.

General admission to the event can be picked up through Tickermaster. An account is required to get tickets. Up to 10 tickets can be claimed per transaction. When claiming tickets, donations can be made to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Donations can be made in increments of $10, $25, $50 and $100. Up to donation deposits, for pack of a better phrasing, can be made. So, at most, you can make 10 $100 donations per transaction up to $1,000.

No specific players or other notable personnel have been named to participate in the event. Those will likely be announced at a later date as well.

Along with Braves Fest details, there is a link to the Gala that will take place the night before. This southern-themed event is a more upscale night with the players. There is a VIP experience along with a general admission experience. All proceeds go to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

VIP tickets are available for early access to the event, a tour of the Braves clubhouse and an undisclosed VIP gift. All attendees must be 21 years or older. General admission will cost $750. VIP tickets will be $1,250. All food and drinks come with a ticket. No players have been included alongside this information either.

Photos show that notable players such as Spencer Strider and Austin Riley have attended the event previously.

