How MLB's New TV Deals Impact Atlanta Braves

Major League Baseball is working to finalize its new TV contracts for the near future. According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, MLB is set to announce deals with NBC, Netflix and ESPN. All agreements are three years in length.

While it won’t be a major impact on the day-to-day viewing of the Atlanta Braves during the season, there will be some changes here and there that will have to be kept in mind. This pertains to nationally televised games and the postseason.

For starters, Sunday Night Baseball is moving from ESPN to NBC/Peacock. Last season, the Braves were part of the weekly lineup three times. Should the number of times they’re in prime time stay at a similar number, there are only a few games you’d have to remember are on NBC/Peacock and not ESPN. Games could still be on ESPN, but more on that in a moment.

This won’t be so bad apart from one issue. Part of the deal includes that if there is a conflict with MLB and broadcasts of the NFL’s Sunday Night Football or the NBA, the MLB game will only be on Peacock. So, if you’re not subscribed to Peacock, you won’t get the game.

Whether or not you’re subscribed to Peacock could impact other games as well. They’re taking back the late Sunday morning game that has been on Roku for two years. A few regular-season games could end up being exclusively on Peacock starting next season. The first round of the postseason is expected to be split between NBC and Peacock, meaning a subscription could be needed for October baseball as well.

Where the Field of Dreams Game is televised doesn’t impact the Braves at all. The Phillies and Twins are the ones participating in its revival.

ESPN has acquired the rights to MLB.TV is part of its new contract. This has more impact on out-of-market fans, but there aren’t details as to how it will yet. The only way this seriously impacts in-market games on the regular would be if they acquire the rights to the Braves' regular-season games later on. As of now, they’re still mostly on FanDuel Sports Network. Select games are also still on Gray TV, which is The CW channel, Peachtree TV, in Atlanta.

From a price standpoint, MLB.TV is expected to remain at the same price ($150). T-Mobile is expected to continue offering the service for free.

The report also mentioned that ESPN will have 30 exclusive weeknight games spread across the season. So, anticipate a game or two to be on ESPN sometime this season.

For those who catch games on the radio, they’ll still carry that broadcast for Sunday Night Baseball and the postseason, including the World Series.

Reports of the Home Run Derby being on Netflix have already come out. This at least affirms it. If a Braves player is participating, you’ll need a Netflix account to see him. Just remember that password sharing isn’t welcomed like it used to be.

