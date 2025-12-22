MLB Insider Weighs in on Braves Unclear Outlook for Free Agent Starters

The Atlanta Braves have made it clear they aren't done yet in their pursuit of a starting pitcher. The verdict remains out there on when, how or if they make it happen. However, that remains an offseason goal.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal weighed in on the prospects of adding Framber Valdez in free agency in his recent episode of the Fair Territory podcast. The Braves recently hired his old teammate, Martin Maldonado, which could be a pull to bring him to Atlanta.

It's a valuable connection, and Rosenthal didn't discredit it. However, he's unsure that is the type of contract that general manager Alex Anthopoulos would want to pursue. It would be a high average annual value deal, due to the nature of the player.

Valdez is already 32 years old. He's going to want a payday, but he lacks the options of a traditional big-free-agent long-term deal. To throw an example out there, to piggyback on Rosenthal's point, Max Fried left the Braves last offseason to sign with the Yankees at a price tag of eight years, $218 million. Valdez isn't getting that.

For what it's worth, Atlanta Braves on SI heard earlier this month that there was interest in Valdez. The extent of that interest or how much communication there potentially has been remains unclear. One of their other reported targets, Michael King, is off the board. He re-signed with the Padres last week.

Rosenthal added that a trade was still a possibility. He named Freddy Peralta, who was also part of the previous report linking Valdez and King as targets of the Braves. He didn't go into much detail other than some young pitching prospects were of interest to teams.

From what Atlanta Braves on SI as heard, JR Ritchie and Hurston Waldrep have had their names mentioned. There is no word on any other pitcher, such as Cam Caminiti, who has come up. What we also know is that at least one of the young pitchers named plus another player would likely be the offer in this hypothetical move. This, of course, could change.

Whether or not they go after Peralta may depend on if he can be extended. If he's just a one-year rental, a more long-term option might make more sense on the trade market.

A free-agent move would certainly be more ideal. They would have to give up less capital, even if that capital is simply a draft pick due to a qualifying offer. It all comes down to availability and who is available.

