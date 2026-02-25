MLB Network Host Makes Strong Statement On Chris Sale's Future

NORTH PORT – The Atlanta Braves made a major in-house move on Tuesday, signing ace pitcher Chris Sale to a contract extension . The deal makes Sale, 36, the highest-paid player in franchise history (in terms of average annual value), with his 2027 contract worth $27 million and his 2028 club option worth $30 million.

The big dollars make a lot of sense for the Braves, and one MLB Network personality thinks that the ace has a future home in Cooperstown.

“He is vintage Chris Sale, and showing no signs of slowing down. His path to Cooperstown will include at least two more years in Atlanta,” Matt Vasgersian said on ‘The Hot Stove’.

“He’s first-ballot for me,” Vasgersian said, alongside a nodding Harold Reynolds. “[Especially] in a pitching-thin Hall of Fame over the next few years.”

"He's first-ballot for me..."#MLBNHotStove reacts to the news of Chris Sale's one-year extension with the Atlanta Braves. pic.twitter.com/AjK0LLe7y8 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 24, 2026

The nine-time All-Star has been an outstanding addition to the rotation since being acquired via trade in December 2023. Sale won the Cy Young after achieving the pitcher’s triple crown for leading the big leagues in wins (18), ERA (2.38), and strikeouts (225), but also added a Gold Glove for good measure. He looked to be on his way to a repeat performance in 2025, but a rib injury cost him much of the season’s second half.

His two elite seasons in Atlanta have been a continuation of a Hall of Fame-caliber career . Sale has a .622 winning percentage, 3.01 ERA, 1.046 WHIP, a SO/9 of 11.1, and a World Series win over his 15 MLB seasons.

Sale was considered to be one of the game’s elite pitchers from 2012 to 2018, and he reached the All-Star Game in each season. He finished top six in the Cy Young vote in all seven seasons, and he appeared to be well on his way to becoming a Hall of Famer, but then he hit a roadblock.

Injuries marred his next four years, with him making just 11 starts from 2020-22 and struggling in 2023 (posting a 4.30 ERA over 20 starts). After the struggles, the Boston Red Sox lost faith in their ace and traded him to Atlanta in a salary-dumping move. The Braves sent infielder Vaughn Grissom for Sale and $17 million in cash considerations.

Now, after relaunching his Hall of Fame candidacy, the Braves and Sale will look to build on an outstanding start to his career in Atlanta. If he can, there might be another Braves cap in Cooperstown.