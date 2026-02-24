Braves, Chris Sale Agree to Extension Beyond 2026

The story of Chris Sale's time with the Atlanta Braves has had another chapter, or two, added to it. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the two parties agreed to a one-year extension that includes a club option for 2028.

The Braves followed up the report with an official announcement on social media and a press release discussing the details.

He'll make $27 million in 2027 and would make $30 if he sticks around for 2028. All uncertainty about Sale's future can be washed away. He could be sticking around until age-39 season.

BREAKING: Nine-time All-Star Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a one-year, $27 million contract extension that includes a club option for $30 million in 2028, sources tell ESPN. Sale, 36, was set to hit free agency after this season but will remain in Atlanta. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 24, 2026

This will make him the highest-paid player on the team starting next season, and the highest-paid player by average annual value in team history.

Over the past couple of years, it seems little has gone right for the Braves. Maybe the turnaround of Sale absorbed much of the luck. Given the comeback arc that he's been on since he came over in a trade on Dec. 30, 2023, there's little chance that anyone in Atlanta would want it to have gone any other way.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

For the better part of four seasons, it looked like his dominant All-Star form was behind him. Some were critical of the Braves flipping prospect infielder Vaughn Grissom for the Red Sox to get the deal done.

Instead, he relaunched his Hall of Fame conversation. He's been an All-Star for the Braves in both seasons he's been with the team. He took home his first career Cy Young Award in 2024, coinciding with an obvious Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Across his two seasons so far, he's 25-8 with a 2.46 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, a 168 ERA+ and 390 strikeouts across 303 1/3 innings pitched. He leads the National League in wins and is second in ERA in this span.

He hasn't been totally clear of the injury bug that's been nagging him for years, but he's been able to overcome it.

One of his injuries was freak. He dove for a ball and landed the wrong way. As long as he lets one of his teammates make the play, he'll be fine on that front. Even when he got back, he didn't miss a beat.

His story arc continues. Now, he has a chance to truly establish himself as a team legend, along with being a Hall of Famer. Once it's all said and done, he could be here for five seasons, assuming he doesn't want to pitch at 40.

Perhaps there's a chance for a Braves cap in Cooperstown. It's more likely going to be blank, but now there is at least a fun possibility.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI