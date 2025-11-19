MLB Pencils Braves in for Another Neutral Site Game in 2026

The Atlanta Braves aren't done with neutral site games just yet. MLB announced that the Braves and Milwaukee Brewers will head to Williamsport, Pa., for the 2026 MLB Little League Classic. The game will be held on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EDT and will air on ESPN.

See you at the 2026 Little League Classic! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Op44GZuaSy — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 19, 2025

The game will be played at Bowman Field, an old minor league stadium that seats just over 2,300 people. The Little League World Series has been held in South Williamsport since the 1940s, hence why the game is being played in what would otherwise be an obscure location.

For those wondering, Williamsport is right smack dab in the middle of northern Pennsylvania. It's three hours from Philadelphia and three and a half hours from Pittsburgh. It's far enough north that Rochester, NY, is closer to it than either of the two major cities in Pennsylvania (two hours and 40 minutes).

Like last year during the Speedway Classic, the Braves will be the road team for the game. Two games will be played in Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday before both teams head out to Williamsport.

This will be the ninth edition of the Little League Classic. Apart from the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020, the game has been held annually since 2017. Last season's edition featured the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners. With the Braves' participation, four of the five teams in the National League East will have participated. The Marlins are the lone team that will be left in the division to participate.

There will be no shortage of neutral-site games in 2026. The Phillies and Twins are heading to Iowa for the Field of Dreams Game.

Last season, the Braves played the Cincinnati Reds in Bristol, Tenn., for the first-ever MLB Speedway Classic. It was the first National League or American League game played in Tennessee. It ended in pure chaos with lots of rain and a lack of concession food. That being said. The Little League Classic has gone smoothly for the most part.

Even if there is weather, it likely wouldn't be anywhere near as choatic as the Speedway Classic got.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI