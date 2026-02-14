MLB Projects Familiar Face Returns to Braves Rotation as Fifth Starter

The race to fill the fifth spot in the Atlanta Braves rotation is on. With a number of options of who could land the final role, MLB took the chance to put out their projections for the entire rotation.

Perhaps the pick is inevitable, but as far as the official social media pages for MLB are concerned, that final spot in the rotation is going to Bryce Elder.

Former MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and former Cy Young winner Chris Sale are projected to lead the @Braves #OpeningDay lineup and rotation! pic.twitter.com/QLCQYNaRtQ — MLB (@MLB) February 14, 2026

It's the projection many are hoping to see. Hurston Waldrep certainly feels like a frontrunner, and JR Ritchie makes for a fun pick as a rising top option in the system. However, this pick isn't surprising. It shouldn't be.

Death, taxes and Bryce Elder. You know it. The world knows it.

He led the team in starts (28) and innings pitched (156 1/3) last season. The moment the team experienced their first fallen member of the rotation last season, they had Elder headed to Atlanta from Gwinnett.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

In those 28 starts, he had a 5.30 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP with 131 strikeouts. The former All-Star's overall stats don't tell the full story. Sure, it was common for him to struggle in the first inning and then deal for another four or five. But there's more beyond that too.

He had his strong stretches last season. The problem was that when he had his lows, they were low. Here are some examples of his best and worst stretches from last season to give you an idea.

April 2 to April 18: three starts, 7.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 10 K’s

April 23 to June 7: seven starts, 2.98 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 39 K’s

June 13 to Aug. 19: 11 starts, 8.61 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 41 K’s

Aug. 24 to Sept. 24: seven starts, 2.82 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 41 K’s

Feast or famine is probably one way to describe it. A roller coaster is another. There was one thing he consistently did last season that no other Braves starter can say: He was healthy.

He's going to get his chance. Few will want to hear this, but he arguably should, especially if he was able to finish the season strong. There is something for him to work with here.

This isn't to say he should be the frontrunner, or that he's the best option. It's to say he has earned his chance to push for an opening day spot in the rotation. We'll see where he finishes once that battle for the fifth spot is over.

Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo López, and Grant Holmes represent the four starters whose spots are currently secured in the rotation. Their health will play a role in Elder's chances, too.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI